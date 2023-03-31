Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr Stock Performance

CREG opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average is $2.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.03. Smart Powerr has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $6.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smart Powerr

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Smart Powerr stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.15% of Smart Powerr as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smart Powerr Company Profile

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the provision of energy savings and recycling products and services. It offers waste energy recycling projects for industrial applications and develops a Build-Operate-Transfer model to provide energy saving and recovery facilities for multiple energy intensive industries in China.

