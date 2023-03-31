W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) & Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Head-To-Head Contrast

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) and W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Host Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. W. P. Carey pays an annual dividend of $4.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Host Hotels & Resorts pays out 54.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. W. P. Carey pays out 142.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. W. P. Carey has increased its dividend for 26 consecutive years. W. P. Carey is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Host Hotels & Resorts and W. P. Carey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Host Hotels & Resorts 12.90% 9.43% 5.24% W. P. Carey 40.51% 7.23% 3.58%

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Host Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, W. P. Carey has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Host Hotels & Resorts and W. P. Carey, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Host Hotels & Resorts 0 4 6 0 2.60 W. P. Carey 0 1 4 0 2.80

Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus price target of $20.91, suggesting a potential upside of 32.42%. W. P. Carey has a consensus price target of $86.80, suggesting a potential upside of 12.58%. Given Host Hotels & Resorts’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Host Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than W. P. Carey.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Host Hotels & Resorts and W. P. Carey’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Host Hotels & Resorts $4.91 billion 2.30 $633.00 million $0.88 17.94 W. P. Carey $1.48 billion 10.98 $599.14 million $2.99 25.79

Host Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than W. P. Carey. Host Hotels & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than W. P. Carey, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.1% of Host Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.7% of W. P. Carey shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Host Hotels & Resorts shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of W. P. Carey shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Host Hotels & Resorts beats W. P. Carey on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc. is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments. The company was founded by William Polk Carey in 1973 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

