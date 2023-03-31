Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) & Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDVD) Critical Analysis

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) and Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDVD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bolt Biotherapeutics and Endonovo Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bolt Biotherapeutics $1.26 million 40.05 -$98.59 million ($2.56) -0.52 Endonovo Therapeutics $170,000.00 0.12 -$400,000.00 N/A N/A

Endonovo Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bolt Biotherapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bolt Biotherapeutics 0 2 1 0 2.33 Endonovo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Bolt Biotherapeutics and Endonovo Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Bolt Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 422.39%. Given Bolt Biotherapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Bolt Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Endonovo Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.1% of Bolt Biotherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% of Bolt Biotherapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Endonovo Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bolt Biotherapeutics and Endonovo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bolt Biotherapeutics -1,973.85% -43.55% -34.76% Endonovo Therapeutics -6,075.54% N/A -279.35%

Risk & Volatility

Bolt Biotherapeutics has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Endonovo Therapeutics has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bolt Biotherapeutics beats Endonovo Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immuno-oncology agents to target tumor cells for elimination by the immune system. The company is developing BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and BDC-3042, a Dectin-2 agonist antibody program developed to repolarize critical cells in the tumor microenvironment by targeting cell-surface receptors on macrophages. It is also developing programmed cell death-ligand 1 program for tumors that are nonresponsive to immune checkpoint blockade. The company was formerly known as Bolt Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. in July 2015. Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Redwood city, California.

About Endonovo Therapeutics

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of bio-electronic approach to regenerative medicine. The firm also develops, manufactures and distributes evolutionary medical devices focused on the healing of wounds and reduction of pain, edema and inflammation on and in the human body. Its technology and products include Electroceuticals, EFECT Trial, SofPulse, Electroceutical Therapy, and Scientific Studies. The company was founded in November 2008 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, CA.

