Comparing Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI)

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 17.31% 11.05% 4.00%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A $2.06 5.12 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital $239.74 million 10.73 $41.50 million $0.46 61.44

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

24.9% of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.8% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 2 0 2.67 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 0 2 4 0 2.67

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus target price of $20.21, suggesting a potential upside of 92.01%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus target price of $43.71, suggesting a potential upside of 54.69%. Given Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Dividends

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 19.5%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 99.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital pays out 326.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital beats Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. engages in the business of investing in climate solutions and the provision of capital to assets developed by companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. It focuses on generating attractive returns from a diversified portfolio of project company investments with long-term, predictable cash flows from proven technologies that reduce carbon emissions or increase resilience to climate change. The company was founded on November 7, 2012 and is headquartered in Annapolis, MD.

