Head-To-Head Review: QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) and Kingold Jewelry (OTCMKTS:KGJI)

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) and Kingold Jewelry (OTCMKTS:KGJI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares QuinStreet and Kingold Jewelry’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuinStreet $582.10 million 1.41 -$5.25 million ($0.28) -54.53 Kingold Jewelry N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kingold Jewelry has lower revenue, but higher earnings than QuinStreet.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuinStreet 0 1 4 0 2.80 Kingold Jewelry 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for QuinStreet and Kingold Jewelry, as provided by MarketBeat.

QuinStreet presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.88%.

Profitability

This table compares QuinStreet and Kingold Jewelry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuinStreet -2.65% -5.29% -3.68% Kingold Jewelry N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

QuinStreet has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kingold Jewelry has a beta of -0.39, indicating that its stock price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.9% of QuinStreet shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of QuinStreet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of Kingold Jewelry shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc. engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

About Kingold Jewelry

Kingold Jewelry, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of gold jewelry and Chinese ornaments. It offers gold necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets, and pendants. The company was founded by Zhi Hong Jia in 2002 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

