Sisecam Resources (NYSE:SIRE) versus U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Financial Analysis

Sisecam Resources (NYSE:SIRE – Get Rating) and U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.7% of Sisecam Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.7% of U.S. Silica shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of U.S. Silica shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sisecam Resources and U.S. Silica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sisecam Resources 8.79% 17.56% 10.55% U.S. Silica 5.13% 13.93% 4.08%

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Sisecam Resources has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Silica has a beta of 2.6, indicating that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sisecam Resources and U.S. Silica’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sisecam Resources $720.10 million 0.69 $63.30 million $3.13 8.03 U.S. Silica $1.53 billion 0.59 $78.18 million $0.99 11.86

U.S. Silica has higher revenue and earnings than Sisecam Resources. Sisecam Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than U.S. Silica, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sisecam Resources and U.S. Silica, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sisecam Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A U.S. Silica 0 2 1 0 2.33

U.S. Silica has a consensus price target of $17.40, suggesting a potential upside of 48.21%. Given U.S. Silica’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe U.S. Silica is more favorable than Sisecam Resources.

Summary

U.S. Silica beats Sisecam Resources on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sisecam Resources

Sisecam Resources LP engages in the production and sale of natural soda ash. The company was founded on April 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells. The Industrial and Specialty products segment consists of products and materials used in various industries, including container glass, fiberglass, specialty glass, flat glass, building products, fillers and extenders, foundry products, chemicals, recreation products and filtration products. The company was founded on November 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Katy, TX.

