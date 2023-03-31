Reviewing Talis Biomedical (TLIS) & Its Competitors

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Rating) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the “Analytical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Talis Biomedical to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Talis Biomedical and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talis Biomedical -2,348.54% -68.61% -55.42% Talis Biomedical Competitors -335.59% 220.73% -20.68%

Risk & Volatility

Talis Biomedical has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talis Biomedical’s competitors have a beta of 1.04, meaning that their average share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

47.1% of Talis Biomedical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.9% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 42.0% of Talis Biomedical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Talis Biomedical and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Talis Biomedical $3.65 million -$113.01 million -0.11 Talis Biomedical Competitors $1.07 billion -$256.94 million 5.41

Talis Biomedical’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Talis Biomedical. Talis Biomedical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Talis Biomedical and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talis Biomedical 0 0 0 0 N/A Talis Biomedical Competitors 193 1103 1707 59 2.53

As a group, “Analytical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 12.06%. Given Talis Biomedical’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Talis Biomedical has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Talis Biomedical competitors beat Talis Biomedical on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Talis Biomedical

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. The company is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. It also offers Talis One COVID-19 Test System, which focuses on detection of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. In addition, it develops Talis One assay kit for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A, influenza B, and respiratory syncytial virus. Talis Biomedical Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

