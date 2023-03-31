Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LIND. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ LIND opened at $9.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $497.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average is $9.23. Lindblad Expeditions has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $16.54.

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $117.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.51 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 14,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $176,332.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,681,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,226,300.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 37.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

