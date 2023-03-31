Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.12.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.60 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Shares of ADAP opened at $1.06 on Friday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $163.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.57.

In other news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 18,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $32,084.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,548.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,723 shares of company stock worth $113,002. 17.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADAP. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 133.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 40,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 23,175 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 2.3% in the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 9,320,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,020,000 after purchasing an additional 210,804 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 435,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 19,819 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the provision and development of novel cell therapies and novel cancer immunotherapy products to people with cancer. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

