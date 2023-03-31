TD Cowen Trims DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Target Price to $6.00

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at TD Cowen from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 66.20% from the stock’s current price.

DermTech Price Performance

NASDAQ:DMTK opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. DermTech has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at DermTech

In other news, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 8,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $35,374.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,911.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO John Dobak sold 23,955 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $97,257.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 643,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,010.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 8,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $35,374.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,911.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,060 shares of company stock valued at $233,433 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DermTech

DermTech Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its stake in shares of DermTech by 4.2% during the third quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 511,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 20,615 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in DermTech by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 121,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in DermTech by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 369,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 95,154 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in DermTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in DermTech by 354.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 16,223 shares during the period. 42.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DermTech, Inc engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate diagnosis and management of various skin conditions, including skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions. Its products and services include melanoma test, smart sticker, and telemedicine option for melanoma test.

