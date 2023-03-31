Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GO opened at $28.25 on Friday. Grocery Outlet has a one year low of $25.71 and a one year high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of -0.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $930.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.17 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Lindsay E. Gray sold 1,307 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $35,890.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,161.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lindsay E. Gray sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $35,890.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,161.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,540,260 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 51.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 15,389 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 134,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $1,166,000. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.