Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2023

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GOGet Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Grocery Outlet Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GO opened at $28.25 on Friday. Grocery Outlet has a one year low of $25.71 and a one year high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of -0.02.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GOGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $930.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.17 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Lindsay E. Gray sold 1,307 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $35,890.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,161.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lindsay E. Gray sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $35,890.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,161.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,540,260 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 51.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 15,389 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 134,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $1,166,000. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO)

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.