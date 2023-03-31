Roth Mkm Increases Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Price Target to $36.00

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Roth Mkm from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LOVE. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Lovesac from $97.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Lovesac from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Lovesac from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

Lovesac Price Performance

LOVE opened at $27.59 on Wednesday. Lovesac has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $63.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.41.

Insider Activity

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.13 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Lovesac’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lovesac will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 172,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lovesac

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Lovesac by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Lovesac by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Lovesac by 333.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lovesac by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lovesac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

