Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) PT Raised to $134.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $128.00 to $134.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WYNN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.18.

Wynn Resorts Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $109.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.76 and a 200-day moving average of $86.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.38 and a beta of 2.01. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $116.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The casino operator reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.37) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $1,055,228.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,246,184.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $1,055,228.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,246,184.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $432,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,130,037.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,594 shares of company stock valued at $3,749,917 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,072 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 21,841 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,240 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

Featured Articles

