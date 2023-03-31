Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.73.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Warner Music Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Insider Activity at Warner Music Group

In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 379,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,138,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Warner Music Group news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 379,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,138,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 30,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $964,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 349,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,227,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 75.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 178,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

WMG stock opened at $32.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.58. Warner Music Group has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $39.31.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 244.53% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.82%.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

