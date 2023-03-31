Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Price Target Raised to $5.00

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Maxim Group from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Augmedix in a report on Thursday, December 29th.

Get Augmedix alerts:

Augmedix Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AUGX opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $63.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of -0.84. Augmedix has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $3.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Augmedix

Augmedix ( OTCMKTS:AUGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. Augmedix had a negative net margin of 79.11% and a negative return on equity of 195.91%. The business had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Augmedix will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Augmedix by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 71,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Augmedix in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Augmedix by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Augmedix by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 636,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 22,994 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Augmedix during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

About Augmedix

(Get Rating)

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Augmedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augmedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.