Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 84.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.89.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Viking Therapeutics Stock Up 8.8 %

Shares of VKTX stock opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average of $6.88. Viking Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $17.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Transactions at Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 41,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $659,872.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $37,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $46,000. 34.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viking Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.