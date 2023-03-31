Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 314.36% from the company’s previous close.
TSHA has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BTIG Research lowered Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.79.
Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Up 11.4 %
Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $7.08. The firm has a market cap of $45.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average of $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
Institutional Trading of Taysha Gene Therapies
About Taysha Gene Therapies
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA)
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.