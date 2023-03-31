Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 314.36% from the company’s previous close.

TSHA has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BTIG Research lowered Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.79.

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $7.08. The firm has a market cap of $45.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average of $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSHA. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 439,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 202,245 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after purchasing an additional 128,517 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,633,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 16,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

