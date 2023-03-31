Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) PT Lowered to $60.00

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at UBS Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.95% from the company’s previous close.

SKX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Skechers U.S.A. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

Shares of SKX stock opened at $46.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.24 and a 200-day moving average of $41.09. Skechers U.S.A. has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $49.56.

Insider Activity

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.01%. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg sold 15,756 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $711,540.96. Following the transaction, the president now owns 387,030 shares in the company, valued at $17,478,274.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO David Weinberg sold 8,403 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $355,362.87. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,261,679.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 15,756 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $711,540.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 387,030 shares in the company, valued at $17,478,274.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,211 shares of company stock valued at $4,348,160. 24.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 162.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 790 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 338.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Wholesale segment includes department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running, and sporting goods retailers.

