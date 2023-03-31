nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Price Target Cut to $33.00

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.87% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of nCino from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of nCino from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of nCino from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of nCino from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.
nCino Stock Performance
nCino stock opened at $23.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -28.27 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.13. nCino has a twelve month low of $19.58 and a twelve month high of $47.97.
Insider Buying and Selling at nCino
Institutional Trading of nCino
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Insight Holdings Group LLC raised its stake in nCino by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 39,123,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,412,000 after buying an additional 7,912,118 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in nCino by 7.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,806,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,149,000 after acquiring an additional 733,676 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,996,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,653,000 after buying an additional 1,143,370 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in nCino by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,774,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,585 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in nCino by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,095,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,602,000 after acquiring an additional 704,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.
About nCino
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on nCino (NCNO)
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.