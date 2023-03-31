Universal (NYSE:UVV) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Universal Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of UVV opened at $52.37 on Wednesday. Universal has a 52 week low of $43.64 and a 52 week high of $64.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.91.

Get Universal alerts:

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $795.04 million for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 3.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal

In related news, insider Theodore G. Broome sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $267,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,443.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal by 3.1% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Universal by 3.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal by 18.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Universal by 3.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

About Universal

(Get Rating)

Universal Corp. is a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment includes selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.