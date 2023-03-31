Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Morgan Stanley

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGL opened at $9.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.47. Vigil Neuroscience has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $16.77. The company has a market capitalization of $356.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 3.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIGL. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York acquired a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the fourth quarter worth about $2,412,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vigil Neuroscience by 6,893.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the 4th quarter worth $342,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vigil Neuroscience in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Vigil Neuroscience by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a microglia-focused company, engages in the development of disease-modifying therapeutics for patients, caregivers, and families affected by rare and common neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product candidate is VGL101, a fully human monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is designed to activate triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2) which is in Phase I for the treatment of adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia, as well as for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy and alzheimer's disease.

