Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Morgan Stanley

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.75.
Vigil Neuroscience Stock Down 3.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VIGL opened at $9.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.47. Vigil Neuroscience has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $16.77. The company has a market capitalization of $356.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 3.75.
Vigil Neuroscience Company Profile
Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a microglia-focused company, engages in the development of disease-modifying therapeutics for patients, caregivers, and families affected by rare and common neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product candidate is VGL101, a fully human monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is designed to activate triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2) which is in Phase I for the treatment of adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia, as well as for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy and alzheimer's disease.
