Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “GBX 3,100” Price Target for Diageo (LON:DGE)

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,100 ($38.09) price target on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,500 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday. Investec raised shares of Diageo to a buy rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($47.92) target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group set a GBX 3,950 ($48.53) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,650 ($32.56) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,200 ($51.60) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,040.67 ($49.65).

Shares of DGE opened at GBX 3,587.50 ($44.08) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,550.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,647.70. Diageo has a one year low of GBX 3,363 ($41.32) and a one year high of GBX 4,067 ($49.97). The company has a market cap of £81.08 billion, a PE ratio of 2,266.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.30, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a GBX 30.83 ($0.38) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Diageo’s payout ratio is 4,936.71%.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,620 ($44.48) per share, with a total value of £8,289.80 ($10,185.28). Insiders bought 937 shares of company stock valued at $3,308,396 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

