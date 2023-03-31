Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Beazley (LON:BEZ)

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 921 ($11.32) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Beazley from GBX 875 ($10.75) to GBX 825 ($10.14) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 835 ($10.26) price target on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 920 ($11.30) target price on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 875 ($10.75) target price on shares of Beazley in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 825 ($10.14) target price on shares of Beazley in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 837.38 ($10.29).

Get Beazley alerts:

Beazley Trading Up 5.8 %

BEZ opened at GBX 618.83 ($7.60) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 627.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 630.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,785.71, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 6.45. Beazley has a one year low of GBX 385.40 ($4.74) and a one year high of GBX 695 ($8.54).

Beazley Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.50 ($0.17) per share. This is a positive change from Beazley’s previous dividend of $12.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. Beazley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12,380.95%.

In related news, insider Adrian Cox sold 3,340 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 642 ($7.89), for a total value of £21,442.80 ($26,345.74). In other Beazley news, insider Adrian Cox sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 642 ($7.89), for a total value of £21,442.80 ($26,345.74). Also, insider Clive Bannister acquired 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 636 ($7.81) per share, with a total value of £496,080 ($609,509.77). Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Beazley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.