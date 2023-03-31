adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €75.00 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €75.00 ($80.65) target price by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s target price suggests a potential downside of 51.61% from the company’s current price.

ADS has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €133.00 ($143.01) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Baader Bank set a €133.00 ($143.01) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($182.80) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($113.98) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($188.17) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

FRA ADS opened at €155.00 ($166.67) on Wednesday. adidas has a 1 year low of €163.65 ($175.97) and a 1 year high of €201.01 ($216.14). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €145.06 and a 200-day moving average price of €131.73.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

