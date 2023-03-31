Financial Comparison: CareCloud (CCLD) versus Its Competitors

CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Rating) is one of 427 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare CareCloud to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CareCloud and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get CareCloud alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CareCloud $138.83 million $5.43 million -5.09 CareCloud Competitors $1.94 billion $231.40 million 7.64

CareCloud’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than CareCloud. CareCloud is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CareCloud 0 0 2 0 3.00 CareCloud Competitors 1906 12694 26359 605 2.62

This is a summary of current recommendations for CareCloud and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

CareCloud presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.81%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 16.20%. Given CareCloud’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CareCloud is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

CareCloud has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CareCloud’s rivals have a beta of 0.45, meaning that their average stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CareCloud and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareCloud 1.14% 1.55% 1.15% CareCloud Competitors -59.60% -99.66% -10.07%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.7% of CareCloud shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 34.9% of CareCloud shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CareCloud beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

CareCloud Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CareCloud, Inc. is a healthcare information technology (IT) company, which engages in the provision of an integrated suite of proprietary cloud-based electronic health records and practice management solutions. It operates through the Healthcare IT and Practice Management segments. The Healthcare IT segment offers a proprietary web-based suite of services such as practice management applications, certified electronic health records solutions, revenue cycle management services and mobile health applications. The Practice Management segment provides medical practices as well as telemedicine, management, bill-paying and financial advisory services. The company was founded by Mahmud Haq in 1999 and is headquartered in Somerset, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.