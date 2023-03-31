Head to Head Survey: Babylon (BBLN) versus Its Peers

Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Babylon to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Babylon and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Babylon alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Babylon -39.85% N/A -88.51% Babylon Competitors -122.69% -179.43% -25.81%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.8% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 38.5% of Babylon shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Babylon has a beta of 2.57, meaning that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Babylon’s peers have a beta of 1.52, meaning that their average share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Babylon and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Babylon 0 3 2 0 2.40 Babylon Competitors 9 153 301 0 2.63

Babylon currently has a consensus target price of $53.08, suggesting a potential upside of 1,001.31%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 35.43%. Given Babylon’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Babylon is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Babylon and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Babylon $1.11 billion -$221.45 million -0.18 Babylon Competitors $1.43 billion -$99.23 million -5.72

Babylon’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Babylon. Babylon is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

About Babylon

(Get Rating)

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Babylon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babylon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.