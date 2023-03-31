Reviewing MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) & Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG)

Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG – Get Rating) and MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Tauriga Sciences has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MariMed has a beta of 3.04, meaning that its stock price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Tauriga Sciences and MariMed, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tauriga Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A MariMed 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

MariMed has a consensus target price of $0.85, indicating a potential upside of 114.65%.

This table compares Tauriga Sciences and MariMed’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tauriga Sciences $280,000.00 0.00 -$3.63 million N/A N/A MariMed $134.01 million 1.00 $13.47 million $0.03 13.20

MariMed has higher revenue and earnings than Tauriga Sciences.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of MariMed shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Tauriga Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of MariMed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tauriga Sciences and MariMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tauriga Sciences N/A N/A N/A MariMed 10.05% 27.89% 9.80%

Summary

MariMed beats Tauriga Sciences on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tauriga Sciences

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. engages in the development, distribution, and licensing of proprietary products. It also engages in evaluation of potential acquisition opportunities and equity investments. The firm operates through the Tauri-gum & Pharma segments. The Tauri-gum segment consists of retail, wholesale, and e-commerce product sales of Tauri-Gum, Tauri-Gummies, and other cannabigerol/cannabidiol products. The Pharma segment is involved in research and development. The company was founded on April 8, 2001 and is headquartered in Wappingers Falls, NY.

About MariMed

MariMed, Inc. engages in direct owning of cannabis licenses and management of seed-to-sale operations. It focuses on the development, operation, management, and optimization of facilities for the cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis and cannabis-infused products. The company was founded by Robert N. Fireman and Jon Levine on January 25, 2011 and is headquartered in Norwood, MA.

