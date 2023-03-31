Wedbush Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for RH (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for RH in a research note issued on Monday, March 27th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will earn $3.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.02. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for RH’s current full-year earnings is $25.03 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for RH’s Q2 2024 earnings at $4.31 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.04 EPS.

Get RH alerts:

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $772.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. RH had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.66 EPS.

RH Stock Performance

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of RH from $254.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of RH from $280.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of RH from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of RH from $370.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of RH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $227.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.94.

Shares of RH opened at $237.63 on Wednesday. RH has a 1 year low of $207.37 and a 1 year high of $390.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.09.

Insider Activity at RH

In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $612,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,456.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $612,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,456.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total transaction of $159,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,013,383. Corporate insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in RH by 5,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in RH by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RH during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in RH by 346.4% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 84.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RH

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.