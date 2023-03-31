Head to Head Review: DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) and InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT)

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) and InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DigitalBridge Group and InvenTrust Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DigitalBridge Group $1.14 billion 1.65 -$321.80 million ($2.59) -4.56 InvenTrust Properties $236.71 million 6.48 $52.23 million $0.77 29.51

InvenTrust Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DigitalBridge Group. DigitalBridge Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InvenTrust Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

DigitalBridge Group has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InvenTrust Properties has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

88.5% of DigitalBridge Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.8% of InvenTrust Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of DigitalBridge Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of InvenTrust Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DigitalBridge Group and InvenTrust Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DigitalBridge Group -28.11% -3.27% -1.03% InvenTrust Properties 22.07% 3.25% 2.13%

Dividends

DigitalBridge Group pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. InvenTrust Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. DigitalBridge Group pays out -1.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. InvenTrust Properties pays out 106.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for DigitalBridge Group and InvenTrust Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DigitalBridge Group 0 2 3 1 2.83 InvenTrust Properties 0 2 0 0 2.00

DigitalBridge Group currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 86.28%. InvenTrust Properties has a consensus target price of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.83%. Given DigitalBridge Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe DigitalBridge Group is more favorable than InvenTrust Properties.

Summary

DigitalBridge Group beats InvenTrust Properties on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DigitalBridge Group

(Get Rating)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. is a digital infrastructure company that engages in investing in digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure. It operates through the Digital Investment Management (Digital IM) and Corporate and Other segments. The Digital IM segment represents a digital infrastructure investment platform, managing capital on behalf of a diverse base of global investors. The Corporate and Other segment refers to the investment and corporate level activities. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

About InvenTrust Properties

(Get Rating)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. engages in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of multi-tenant retail platform. Its retail properties includes grocery-anchored community, neighborhood centers and necessity-based power centers. The company was founded on October 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.