MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) versus SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Financial Review

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Rating) and SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

MidCap Financial Investment has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SLR Investment has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

MidCap Financial Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.5%. SLR Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.0%. MidCap Financial Investment pays out 353.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SLR Investment pays out 455.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. MidCap Financial Investment has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. MidCap Financial Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MidCap Financial Investment 11.80% 10.13% 3.91% SLR Investment 10.33% 8.05% 3.22%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.3% of MidCap Financial Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.9% of SLR Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of MidCap Financial Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of SLR Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MidCap Financial Investment $230.35 million 3.20 $1.29 million $0.43 26.21 SLR Investment $177.51 million 4.60 $18.34 million $0.36 41.58

SLR Investment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MidCap Financial Investment. MidCap Financial Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SLR Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MidCap Financial Investment 0 2 1 0 2.33 SLR Investment 1 3 2 0 2.17

MidCap Financial Investment currently has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.91%. SLR Investment has a consensus target price of $16.04, suggesting a potential upside of 7.12%. Given MidCap Financial Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MidCap Financial Investment is more favorable than SLR Investment.

Summary

MidCap Financial Investment beats SLR Investment on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MidCap Financial Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”). In addition, for tax purposes we have elected to be treated as a regulated investment company (”RIC”) under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (”the Code”). Our investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation. We invest in various forms of debt investments including senior secured loans, subordinated and mezzanine investments and/or equity in private middle-market companies. From time to time, we may also invest in the securities of public companies. Our portfolio is comprised primarily of investments in subordinated debt, sometimes referred to as mezzanine debt, and senior secured loans of private middle-market companies that, in the case of senior secured loans, generally are not broadly syndicated and whose aggregate tranche size is typically less than $300 million. From time to time, our portfolio also includes equi

About SLR Investment

SLR Investment Corp. is a closed-end investment company. It provides financing for equity, debt and senior secured loans for working capital, acquisition, refinancing and growth capital requirements. It makes control investments.

