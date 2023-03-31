CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share (NASDAQ:CTMX)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CytomX Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.79) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

CTMX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $2.60 to $3.20 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.17.

NASDAQ CTMX opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.84. CytomX Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $97.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 322.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,585 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 254.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13,864 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

