Brokerages Set Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Price Target at C$60.00

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$60.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EMA. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Emera from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Emera from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Emera from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Get Emera alerts:

Emera Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Emera stock opened at C$55.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$54.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$53.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.00. Emera has a twelve month low of C$48.63 and a twelve month high of C$65.23. The stock has a market cap of C$15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.24.

Emera Dividend Announcement

About Emera

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

(Get Rating)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.