Brokerages Set Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Price Target at C$60.00

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$60.00.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EMA. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Emera from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Emera from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Emera from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.
Emera Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of Emera stock opened at C$55.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$54.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$53.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.00. Emera has a twelve month low of C$48.63 and a twelve month high of C$65.23. The stock has a market cap of C$15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.24.
About Emera
Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.
