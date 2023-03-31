Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$51.70.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Spin Master from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities upped their target price on Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Cormark decreased their target price on Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Shares of TSE TOY opened at C$36.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$36.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.21. The company has a market cap of C$1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. Spin Master has a twelve month low of C$30.63 and a twelve month high of C$50.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.98%.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

