The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

MAC has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Macerich in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Macerich from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Macerich from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macerich

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAC. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Macerich by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Cadence Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macerich Stock Up 2.3 %

Macerich Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.97, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.13. Macerich has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $16.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently -226.67%.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. The company was founded by Mace Siegel Dana K. Anderson, Arthur M. Coppola and Edward C.

