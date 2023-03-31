Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Receives $188.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $188.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CYBBF shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 170 ($2.09) to GBX 195 ($2.40) in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 215 ($2.64) to GBX 205 ($2.52) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered Virgin Money UK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Virgin Money UK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Virgin Money UK Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CYBBF opened at $2.00 on Friday. Virgin Money UK has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.84.

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

