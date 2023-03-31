Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.17.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RTX. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX stock opened at $97.37 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.32 and a 200-day moving average of $95.06.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.