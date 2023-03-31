Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.04.

PGRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paramount Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Paramount Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Paramount Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Paramount Group from $6.50 to $5.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Insider Activity at Paramount Group

In other Paramount Group news, CEO Albert P. Behler acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $127,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,919.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Albert P. Behler bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $127,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 471,812 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,919.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Albert P. Behler bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $171,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,955.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 194,500 shares of company stock worth $915,165 over the last quarter. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Group

Paramount Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Group in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 145.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 13.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.17% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. Paramount Group has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.39 million, a PE ratio of -27.75, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Paramount Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is currently -193.74%.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company, which engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and redevelopment of office properties in central business district submarkets. The company operates through the New York and San Francisco segments. The company was founded by Werner Otto in 1978 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

