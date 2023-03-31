LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Receives GBX 229.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 229.17 ($2.82).

LMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.07) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.52) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Monday, March 6th.

LondonMetric Property stock opened at GBX 175.30 ($2.15) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 700.80, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 184.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 182.88. LondonMetric Property has a 12 month low of GBX 157.76 ($1.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 280.40 ($3.45). The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.02.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a GBX 2.30 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. LondonMetric Property’s payout ratio is currently 4,000.00%.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

