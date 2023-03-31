Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Receives $7.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.38.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RSI shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $215,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,354,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,837,472.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $252,502.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,285,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,925,322.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $215,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,354,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,837,472.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,844 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,357 in the last 90 days. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rush Street Interactive Trading Up 2.6 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 138.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. 35.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RSI opened at $3.11 on Friday. Rush Street Interactive has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.53 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.87.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $165.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.60 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Further Reading

