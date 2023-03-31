FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $448.86.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $485.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Redburn Partners raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $477.00 to $454.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE:FDS opened at $410.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.11. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $345.92 and a 52 week high of $474.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $417.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $421.29.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.91, for a total value of $1,238,730.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,268.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

