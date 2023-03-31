Reviewing Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) and Garmin (NYSE:GRMN)

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Rating) and Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Intuitive Machines has a beta of -0.31, suggesting that its share price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Garmin has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Intuitive Machines and Garmin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuitive Machines 0 0 3 0 3.00 Garmin 0 3 1 1 2.60

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Intuitive Machines presently has a consensus target price of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 156.53%. Garmin has a consensus target price of $123.17, suggesting a potential upside of 24.64%. Given Intuitive Machines’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Intuitive Machines is more favorable than Garmin.

94.7% of Intuitive Machines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.3% of Garmin shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of Garmin shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Intuitive Machines and Garmin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuitive Machines N/A -53.90% -0.36% Garmin 20.03% 16.41% 12.86%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Intuitive Machines and Garmin’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intuitive Machines N/A N/A -$320,000.00 N/A N/A Garmin $4.86 billion 3.89 $973.59 million $5.04 19.61

Garmin has higher revenue and earnings than Intuitive Machines.

Summary

Garmin beats Intuitive Machines on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intuitive Machines

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Inflection Point Acquisition Corp.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing. The Outdoor segment offers products designed for use in outdoor activities such as Outdoor Handhelds, Adventure Watches, Golf Devices, Dog Tracking & Training Device, Garmin Connect & Garmin Connect Mobile, and Connect IQ. The Fitness segment refers to the products designed for use in fitness and activity tracking such as Running & Multi-Sport Watches, Cycling Computers, Power Meters, Safety & Awareness, and Activity Tracking Devices. The Auto OEM and Consumer Auto segments offer products designed for use in the auto market such as Personal Navigation Devices, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions, and Cameras. The Aviation segment provides solutions to aircraft manufacturers, existing aircraft owners and operators, as well as governm

