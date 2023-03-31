Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.86.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kerry Group from €135.00 ($145.16) to €118.00 ($126.88) in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup cut Kerry Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kerry Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of Kerry Group stock opened at $100.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Kerry Group has a one year low of $83.24 and a one year high of $117.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.49.

Kerry Group Plc engages in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Taste & Nutrition; and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment manufactures and distributes an innovative portfolio of taste & nutrition solutions and functional ingredients & actives for the global food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

