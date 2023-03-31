ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.75) Per Share (NASDAQ:ASLN)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, March 27th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.75) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.50). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.67) per share.

Get ASLAN Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

Shares of ASLN stock opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.67 and its 200 day moving average is $3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $4.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASLN. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $64,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 66,544 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,613,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 43,949 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% during the second quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 343,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 5,654,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 31.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.