Analysts Set Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Target Price at $4.25

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.25.

VSTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verastem in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Verastem in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Verastem

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSTM. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verastem by 417.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,154,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,108 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verastem during the fourth quarter valued at about $662,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verastem by 190.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,684,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,806 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verastem during the second quarter valued at about $1,165,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verastem by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,511,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 528,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Verastem Stock Down 10.8 %

Verastem Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. Verastem has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $80.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average of $0.53.

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

