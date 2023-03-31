TD Securities Cuts MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target to C$27.00

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 57.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MAG. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$25.50 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Pi Financial upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.75 to C$25.75 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$26.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.58.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG Silver Stock Performance

TSE MAG opened at C$17.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.97, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.74. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of C$13.60 and a twelve month high of C$23.29. The company has a quick ratio of 25.31, a current ratio of 26.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.