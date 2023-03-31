Raymond James Cuts MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target to C$25.00

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$25.50 to C$25.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MAG. Pi Financial raised shares of MAG Silver from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bankshares set a C$26.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$27.75 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities set a C$29.00 price target on shares of MAG Silver and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$23.58.

TSE:MAG opened at C$17.09 on Tuesday. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of C$13.60 and a twelve month high of C$23.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 26.20, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.74.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

