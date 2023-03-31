Brokerages Set Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO) Price Target at GBX 113.83

Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 113.83 ($1.40).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 100 ($1.23) to GBX 90 ($1.11) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 116 ($1.43) to GBX 114 ($1.40) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Deliveroo Stock Performance

LON ROO opened at GBX 89.82 ($1.10) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -671.52. Deliveroo has a 1-year low of GBX 72.58 ($0.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 132.95 ($1.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 88.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 88.57.

Deliveroo Company Profile

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

