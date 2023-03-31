Brokerages Set Quilter plc (OTCMKTS:QUILF) Price Target at $109.00

Quilter plc (OTCMKTS:QUILF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.00.

QUILF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Quilter from GBX 140 ($1.72) to GBX 125 ($1.54) in a report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Quilter from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Quilter from GBX 74 ($0.91) to GBX 76 ($0.93) in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Quilter Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:QUILF opened at $1.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.04. Quilter has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $1.20.

About Quilter

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

