Analysts Set SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) PT at $79.40

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.40.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SJW shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SJW Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on SJW Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on SJW Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get SJW Group alerts:

SJW Group Price Performance

Shares of SJW stock opened at $75.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.26. SJW Group has a one year low of $55.74 and a one year high of $83.88.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.07%.

In related news, insider Craig J. Patla sold 725 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $55,165.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,038 shares in the company, valued at $535,521.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SJW Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,070,000. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 37.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,016,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,401,000 after buying an additional 279,283 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,796,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 610.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 236,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,236,000 after buying an additional 203,573 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,499,000 after buying an additional 174,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SJW Group is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.