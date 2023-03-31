Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Receives $25.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.83.

A number of research analysts have commented on SBGI shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of SBGI stock opened at $16.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.90. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $12.64 and a twelve month high of $28.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 2.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 238.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 382,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 269,040 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 182.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 21,901 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. 51.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company engaged in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

